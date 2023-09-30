Punjab: Farmers in Amritsar continue ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ over MSP demands

DRM Moradabad rail division Raj Kumar Singh said that several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the protest

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

ANI Photo

Amritsar: Farmers in Amritsar, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continued to sit on railway tracks as they staged a ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ (Rail Roko Agitation) on Sunday over their demands, including a Committee for MSP (Minimum Support Price), withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi, and compensation and jobs for families of farmers who died during the agitation.

The farmers sat on railway tracks, disrupting rail traffic in Punjab.

The farmers protested half-nude to remind the Central government of the promises it had made to them.

The farmers said that the government had promised to implement the MSP Act, compensation for drug-related issues, and many more issues, but it had gone back on its promises.

“Today we have protested while being half nude.Â The reason for the clothless protest was that the Modi government had promised to implement the MSP Act, compensation issue and many more, which has not been implemented yet. Government seems to forget their promises” said a farmer.

The three-day protest called by farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee began on Thursday and will continue on Saturday.

Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who was present at the protest said, “If anyone tries to be unfair with the farmers of Punjab, then farmers from Haryana will also join Punjab farmers. Farmers are united throughout the country.”

“The agitation has been called by 18 unions in North India. Home Minister Amit Shah came to Amritsar and he promised to bring MSP guarantee law but the committee has not been formed yet. The cases that had been registered during the Delhi agitation have not been withdrawn,” Pandher said.

Police official Balvir S Ghuman said that massive security has been deployed to deal with the situation.