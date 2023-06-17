Punjab team in Telangana to study Dalit Bandhu scheme

Punjab's Minister said the Dalit Bandhu scheme taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a role model to the entire country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment of Punjab state Baljit Kaur was interacting with beneficiaries of dalit bandhu scheme at Vasalamarri of Thurkapally mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Punjab’s Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Baljit Kaur on Saturday said the Dalit Bandhu scheme taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a role model to the entire country in welfare of dalits.

Along with IAS officers from Punjab G Ramesh Kumar and Jaspreet Singh, she visited Vasalamarri village of Thurkapally mandal, which was adopted by the Chief Minister, and also interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme at the village.

Stating that they had visited Vasalamarri on a study tour for taking up a scheme like Dalit Bandhu in their State for the welfare of Dalits, Baljit Kaur enquired with the beneficiaries about their income and living conditions before and after getting the benefit under Dalit Bandhu scheme.

She was impressed with the success stories narrated by the dalits in different fields including business which were set up with the financial assistance extended to them by the State government under Dalit Bandhu.

Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, SC Corporation Executive Director Shyam Sunder and Vasalamarri sarpanch Pogula Amjaneyulu were also present.