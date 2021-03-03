Puvvada asks TRS cadre to ensure victory in MLC polls

Ajay Kumar advised cadre to take up door-to-door visits in 50 municipal divisions in the city to contact the graduate voters seeking their support to Rajeshwar Reddy

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the TRS party workers to make committed efforts for the victory of party Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC candidate, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

He addressed a meeting of TRS municipal division presidents and corporators at the party office here on Wednesday. He told them to take the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in the election and give it as a gift to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ajay Kumar advised them to take up door-to-door visits in 50 municipal divisions in the city to contact the graduate voters seeking their support to Rajeshwar Reddy. The voters have to be asked to cast their first preference vote to the TRS nominee.

The Minister noted that there were no candidates in the opposition suitable to be elected as the Graduates MLC. The BJP party which was going ahead with privatisation of public sector entities has no moral right to seek votes from the graduates.

Instead of creating job opportunities as the BJP promised in 2014 Parliament elections, the BJP led NDA government at the Centre was making thousands of public sector employees to lose their jobs by its privatisation move, Ajay Kumar alleged.

On other hand the BJP government has made the lives of common public miserable by unprecedented increase in petroleum products prices and LPG cylinder prices, he noted adding the issue of price rise should be highlighted during TRS campaign.

Similarly, Congress party which ruled the nation for decades has totally failed to address the unemployment problem and thus the party has no grounds to seek the votes from graduates in the election, he averred.

He asked the party cadres to explain to the voters about the development and welfare measures the TRS government has been implementing for the past several years for an all-round growth of Telangana.

He said that around 90 per cent graduates enrolled as voters for the MLC election belong to the TRS. Care should be taken to ensure that all those enrolled as the voters take part in the voting on the election day, he suggested.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor G Papalal, District Library Chairman MA Qamar, TRS district party office in-charge Gundala Krishna and others were present.

