Puvvada Foundation bears Ganesh pandals charges in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Khammam: Puvvada Foundation has paid the charges for police and electricity permissions for Ganesh pandals to be set up as part of Ganesh Navaratri celebrations in Khammam.

The foundation Chairman, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over a cash cheque towards the charges to Stambhadri Utsava Samithi office bearers at his camp office here on Tuesday. For the past several years the foundation has been bearing expenses incurred in getting permissions by the pandals.

The committee members thanked the minister for his kind gesture. Later in the day the minister distributed eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols provided by TRS Legal Cell, Bomma Group of Educational Institutions and CMR Shopping Mall at different localities in the city.