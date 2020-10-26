PV Narasimha Rao a true reformer: Keshava Rao

He said Narasimha Rao was a strong believer of change being the only constant. The former Prime Minister, he said, however, ensured that his reforms had no negative impact on the poor.

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a reformer who implemented changes in every administrative post he held during his political career. He said Narasimha Rao was a strong believer of change being the only constant. The former Prime Minister, he said, however, ensured that his reforms had no negative impact on the poor.

Participating in the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao organised in Switzerland by Telangana NRIs virtually on Monday, Keshava Rao said the Telangana State government was organising these celebrations across the world to highlight the achievements of the former Prime Minister who revived India’s economy from the brink of collapse despite leading a minority government at the Centre.

“He always indulged himself in action rather than publicising about them. He was also instrumental in establishing peace in States like Punjab, Kashmir and Assam during his regime,” Keshava Rao, who is also the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman, said.

Narasimha Rao’s son Prabhakar Rao, TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala and others participated in the celebrations. The centenary celebrations are being organised across the world by the Committee along with TRS NRI wing and other Telangana NRI organisations. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the birth centenary celebrations are being organised virtually with speakers attending the meetings through video conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .