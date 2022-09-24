‘Quiz master’ Harish Rao tests GK of TWREIS students in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday donned the role of a quiz master to test the general knowledge of students of the Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TWREIS) at Mogudampally mandal headquarters in Sangareddy.

Turning an interaction with the students after inaugurating the Rs.4.5 crore-building of the institute at Mogudampally into a fun session, the Minister started off saying he would give them prizes if they answered general knowledge questions on Telangana.

When he enquired with one student, Radha, on which topic she would like to take questions, she impressed the Minister by saying that she was ready to face questions on any topic. After coming to know that Radha was a resident of Machepally in Kondapur Mandal, the Minister asked her whether she knew which Assembly Constituency her village was part of. Radha instantly answered saying it was Sangareddy Constituency.

The Minister continued to test her knowledge, asking which project was constructed on Manjeera River in Sangareddy. Pat came the reply that it was the Singur Project. An impressed Rao announced a cash prize of Rs.1,000 for Radha, which she got from the hands of District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar.

Happy that most of his questions got correct answers from the students, Rao told the students that the State government had increased the number of residential educational institutions from 298 in 2014 to 980 within eight years.

The State government was spending over Rs.1 lakh on each student, he said, adding that the number of students in residential institutions had shot up to 4.5 lakh from 1.12 lakh since the separate State of Telangana was formed. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also upgraded the institutions up to intermediate and degree, he said, adding that the government also had plans to open residential institutions for postgraduates and law students.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MP BB Patil, MLA K Manik Rao, Collector A Sharat, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha and others were present.