Quota for Home Guards in AP police jobs

The decision is a significant step as it will benefit 15,000 home guards in the state with category-wise reservation of 5% to 25% provided for them in constable appointments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Amaravati: For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, reservation will be provided for home guards in police appointments.

The Home Ministry has issued an order amending the ‘Andhra Pradesh Police Rules 1999’ to implement reservations in constable jobs, at a time when the state government is preparing to fill up 6,500 posts. The decision is a significant step as it will benefit 15,000 home guards in the state with category-wise reservation of 5% to 25% provided for them in constable appointments.

Apart from this, the rules of the police recruitment process have been revised and reservations have been made for more home guards.

Reservations have been made for Home Guards in the posts of Civil, Armed Reserve (AR), APSP, SAR CPL, Constables, Communications, Fitter-Electrician, Mechanics and Driver posts in the police department.

Reservations have been applied in filling the posts of female and male constables in civil, AR and communications departments. Male constable posts are filled in APSP, SAR CPL, Fitter Electrician, Mechanics and Driver categories.

Soon after the YSRCP government came to power, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in October 2019, increased the salaries of the home guards from Rs.21,300 from Rs.18,000 per month.