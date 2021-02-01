R-Day: Tributes paid to Constitution makers

MA Nayeem of TMREIS vigilance team, teachers and staff members were present.

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Telangana Minority Residential School, Balanagar (Girls-1) Nagole celebrated Republic Day following Covid-19 protocol. Principal P Vineela hoisted National Flag on the school premises. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal paid tributes to leaders of the Indian National Movement and the makers of the Indian Constitution.

She said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect and cherish the values of the Constitution and build a model society. MA Nayeem of TMREIS vigilance team, teachers and staff members were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .