Varun Motors Private Limited delivers its 175th Swift car

Senior officials the car dealer said that the 4th generation Swift is a fuel-efficient hatchback with efficiency of up to 25.75 kilometer per litre, marking a 14 percent enhancement over the last generation Swift.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: Varun Motors Private Limited has delivered its 175 th new Swift, the noted Maruti Suzuki car dealer in a statement said.

A total of about 50 all-new Swift with Z-series engine were delivered at Maruti Driving School, Balanagar in the presence of Kowshik TSM , MSIL and R C Raju, Executive Director, K Krishna Kumar, General Manager of Varun Motors Pvt Ltd, and staff from Varun Motors.

Senior officials the car dealer said that the 4th generation Swift is a fuel-efficient hatchback with efficiency of up to 25.75 kilometer per litre, marking a 14 percent enhancement over the last generation Swift.

The Z-Series engine of new Swift offers performance with higher fuel-efficiency and lower emissions.

The car comes loaded with a host of safety features such as 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, 3-point seat belts for all seats with reminders and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

The ex-showroom price of new Swift with all-new Z-Series engine starts from Rs.6.49 lakh onwards. Ends