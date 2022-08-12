Rachakonda cop receives Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: LB Nagar inspector B.Anji Reddy was awarded the union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2022.

He received the medal for innovative investigation and his efforts in probing the murder case of a migrant worker of Odisha reported in 2020 in Medipally, when he was the Station House Officer.

Anji Reddy investigated the case and collected evidence scientifically, utilising technology without leaving any stone unturned. He filed the chargesheet in a record 90 days and pursued the trial in the case. The court sentenced the suspect to life imprisonment in September 2021.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated Anji Reddy for bringing laurels to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.