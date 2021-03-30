Rachakonda cops act tough on mask violators

The police carried out checks at public places, shopping areas and imposed fines on shoppers and also shop owners on Tuesday

Hyderabad: To contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, the Rachakonda Police have started imposing fines against those not wearing face masks apart from conducting innovative programmes seeking to create awareness.

The police carried out checks at public places, shopping areas and imposed fines on shoppers and also shop owners on Tuesday. The Jawaharnagar police conducted a special drive in their limits and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each against 20 persons.

“The special drives have not yet begun in a full-fledged manner. These persons were penalised as part of an effort seeking to create awareness among citizens,” said P Bikshapathi Rao, inspector Jawaharnagar.

Wearing masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent Covid-19 infection and has been mandatory in all public places, work-spaces and public means of transport across the State. Any deviation in this regard attracts prosecution under Section 51 and 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Meanwhile, Saroornagar police imposed a fine on 18 persons who were found without a face mask.

At Kothapet, Traffic Inspector Nagamallu along with his team organised an awareness program by involving a cultural troupe stressing the importance of wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance. Dressed in their customary attire the artists communicated the message of taking precautions and consequences of not adhering to the Covid19 safety norms.

Kushaiguda ACP K Shiva Kumar along with his staff took part in an awareness program and counseled citizens on wearing masks and following precautions at ECIL crossroads. Officials said from now, regular checking will be conducted across the police commissionerate to identify and penalise the ‘Mask On’ policy violators.

