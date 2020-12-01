Rachakonda CP comes to aid of injured woman at polling station

CP gave first aid to a woman voter who was injured after she accidentally slipped and fell at a polling station and also ensured she was given further treatment in hospital

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday set an example for many by quickly responding to an accident.

He not only gave first aid to a woman voter who was injured after she accidentally slipped and fell at a polling station but also ensured she was given further treatment in hospital.

Around noon, a middle-aged woman who had come to cast her vote for the GHMC election at a polling station in Chilkanagar in Uppal slipped at the entrance and fell. She suffered injuries to her left hand.

Bhagwat who was present at the spot to review security arrangements, noticed her and rushed to her aid. Playing the role of ‘first responder’, he administered first-aid to her. Apart from this, he also ensured she further received medical help after casting her vote.

