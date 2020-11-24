Rachakonda CP invokes PD Act against gang-rape suspect

Santosh (19), an auto-rickshaw driver from LB Nagar, along with two of his friends had kidnapped the minor girl from LB Nagar and raped her in August

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday issued a Preventive Detention order against R Santosh, a suspect in the kidnap and gang rape case of a minor girl. The order was executed on him at the central prison in Cherlapally, where he is currently lodged.

Santosh (19), an auto-rickshaw driver from LB Nagar, along with two of his friends had kidnapped the minor girl from LB Nagar and raped her in a secluded place in Hayathnagar in August. She was later left at Kothapet.

The LB Nagar police had arrested all the suspects based on the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .