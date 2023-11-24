| Rachakonda Cp Lauds Officer For Gold Medal Win At World Power Lifting Championship

P.Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer, Rachakonda Commissionerate won a gold medal at the World Power Lifting Championship held at Bishkek in Kazakhstan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan on Friday, congratulated P.Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer, Rachakonda Commissionerate who won a gold medal at the World Power Lifting Championship held at Bishkek in Kazakhstan.

Pradeep secured first place in 82.5 weight masters in the age group 60-64 category by lifting a total 422.5 kgs weight, thus winning a gold medal. The Commissioner wished Pradeep good luck for his future endeavours.

