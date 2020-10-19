Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat has a tough message for new recruits

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has cautioned newly recruited police constable officers (PCOs) against deviating from duties as it would be immediately dealt with severely.

He was speaking at a welcome event for 1,394 newly recruited PCOs, who reported to duties in the commissionerate on Monday.

“Good work will earn accolades like Surender, the police constable officer from Abdullapurmet who retrieved a body during the flood recently. Any deviation from duty will be taken seriously and all officers need to be very cautious during their probationary period,” he said.

He urged the PCOs not to become complacent after joining duty but to be eager and inquisitive to learn, perform and serve.

“Always keep in mind the hard work you have put in to get the job and never forget the purpose of being selected as police officers. We are a disciplined force and officers who now carry the badge of Rachakonda Police should ensure that they are upright in their duties,” Bhagwat said.

Additional Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu and Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K Murthy also spoke.

