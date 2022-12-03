Rachakonda police busts drug party in Hayathnagar, detains 35 youngsters including four girls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted an alleged drug party and detained about 35 youngsters, including four girls at Pasumamla in Hayathnagar on the city outskirts on Saturday night.

Officials have reportedly recovered marijuana and liquor bottles from the spot.

Sources said all those detained were friends and students of two different engineering colleges in the city. They had come to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

Officials seized 11 cars, 1 bike and 28 mobile phones from the spot.