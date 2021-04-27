The arrested persons sent obscene photographs and videos through fake social media profiles.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police arrested one person from Karimnagar on charges of harassing a minor girl using fake Instagram accounts.

The man, Nyathari Dileep (23) of Suddala village in Sultanabad Mandal of Karimnagar, befriended the girl over Instagram a few weeks ago. “After chatting with her, the man started sending obscene photographs and harassed her,” said S Harinath, ACP (Cybercrime) Rachakonda. On a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested him.

In another case, the police arrested a graphic designer Tirunami Vinay (25) for harassing a girl using fake Facebook profiles. A resident of Mansoorabad, the suspect was sending obscene images and videos via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to the victim, who was his former colleague. On a complaint by the victim, the police registered a case and arrested him.

