Rachakonda Police organise 10K run to create awareness on Covid

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said it was pertinent to organise a 10K Run as part of the efforts to create awareness on the precautions to be taken against coronavirus.

Hyderabad: As part of the Covid-19 awareness campaign, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat flagged off a 10K Run at Uppal Ring Road here on Sunday. The run was organised jointly by the Rachakonda Police and H (Hetch) Foundation.

Bhagwat said it was pertinent to organise a 10K Run as part of the efforts to create awareness on the precautions to be taken against coronavirus. “The Covid-19 cases have been greatly reduced, but with new strain coming up everyone should be a part of SMS life which means Social distance, Mask and Sanitiser,” he said.

“As many as 1,058 officers who are working at our Commissionerate were tested Covid-19 positive, and 1,030 of them recovered and resumed their duties whereas 27 were in home quarantine while one succumbed due to complications of the virus,” he added.

Bhagwat also reminded that H (Hetch) Foundation carried out social service programmes during the lockdown as well as the distribution of masks and sanitisers to their staff. Foundation members and police in large numbers participated in the event for which traffic was diverted at Uppal circle. At closing ceremony, Additional Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu presented awards to the winners.

