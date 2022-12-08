Rachakonda Police recover ex-MLA’s lost ring

Tackling an unusual incident, the Rachakonda Police traced and recovered a missing ‘Navaratna ring’ of former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar at his farm land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 AM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Tackling an unusual incident, the Rachakonda Police traced and recovered a missing ‘Navaratna ring’ of former MLA and BJP leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar at his farm land on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when Prabhakar went to his farmland and took up maintenance work. During this, the ring accidentally fell and went missing.

After searching throughout the farm land, Prabhakar, informed Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, who then alerted the technical team (metal detector team). Acting swiftly on receiving a call, the technical team along with a canine reached the spot and traced and recovered the lost ring within a span of few minutes and handed it over to the former legislator.

Prabhakar thanked the commissioner and the Rachakonda Police for their alertness and quick response in retrieving the lost ring.