Rachakonda Security Council holds first annual meet

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) which held its first annual general body meeting here on Saturday discussed the accomplishment of five major forums of the council and also the future plans.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner and RKSC chairman Mahesh Bhagwat spoke about the contributions of members from various sectors across all initiatives. He requested all the forum leads and conveners to spare few hours a week and plan a joint membership drive and reach all the companies in Rachakonda area.

Bhagwat appreciated the Cyber Security Forum and said advisor Anil Rachamalla has been instrumental in supporting the Forum by conducting programmes on cyber security.

Latha Ramasubramanyam, Joint Secretary of the Women’s Forum presented various activities conducted during the year like Sanghamithra and Margdarshak programme where over 152 women employees were trained to act as a bridge between victims and police.

Sudhakar who leads the Rural Outreach Forum and Vice Chairman of RKSC, Dass Gunalan, also spoke on the occasion.

