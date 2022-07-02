Rachakonda Security Council meeting held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Volunteers and office bearers of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) participated in the second annual general meeting of RKSC held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said the RKSC forums are playing an active role in women safety, cyber safety, and traffic safety. He appreciated the efforts of the council in reaching out to the rural population with different initiatives especially the government schools.

He was also appreciative of the initiatives of the Women’s Forum for women empowerment and spreading awareness on important topics. “The safety and security forum of the RKSC needs to initiate collaboration with industries and conduct programs with focus interventions,” he suggested.

The Annual Book for the year 2021- 2022 was also released by Bhagwat who also is the RKSC Chairman. Other members who participate in the meeting included general secretary Satish Vadlamani, Treasurer Gagan Deep Kohli and others.