Racing: Ashoka fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(Representational Image) The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Ashoka, who is in fine condition, may score in the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Ashoka, who is in fine condition, may score in the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses Colts and Geldings 3 year olds only, the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.20 pm.

Also Read Brian Lara appointed as new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

SELECTIONS:

1. The Akhanda 1, Melting Ice 2, Quality Warrior 3

2. Deccan Ranger 1, The Thunder 2, City Cruise 3

3. NRI Touch 1, Full Volume 2, Strategist 3

4. Beauty Flame 1, Linewiler 2, Star Racer 3

5. Mark My Day 1, Four One Four 2, Red Snaper 3

6. Ashoka 1, Ashwa Yudhvir 2, Ahead Of My Time 3

7. Strauss 1, True Marshal 2, Avancia 3

Day’s Best: Beauty Flame.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.