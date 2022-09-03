Racing: Ashoka fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Ashoka, who is in fine condition, may score in the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses Colts and Geldings 3 year olds only, the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 1.20 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. The Akhanda 1, Melting Ice 2, Quality Warrior 3
2. Deccan Ranger 1, The Thunder 2, City Cruise 3
3. NRI Touch 1, Full Volume 2, Strategist 3
4. Beauty Flame 1, Linewiler 2, Star Racer 3
5. Mark My Day 1, Four One Four 2, Red Snaper 3
6. Ashoka 1, Ashwa Yudhvir 2, Ahead Of My Time 3
7. Strauss 1, True Marshal 2, Avancia 3
Day’s Best: Beauty Flame.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.
Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.