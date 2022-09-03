| Racing Bugsy Shines In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Bugsy pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up.

800m:

Virangna (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/46, looks well. Morior Invictus (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. High Reward (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) & Akash (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved easy. Lagos (AA Vikrant) & Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely.

1000m:

Bugsy (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.