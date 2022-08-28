Racing: Corfe Castle wins Governor’s Cup

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the Leo D’Silva-trained Corfe Castle to victory in the Governor’s Cup 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Able Love (1), Miss Little Angel (2), Drd (3), Beauty On Parade (4).

W-Rs.- 16, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs.12, 15, 21, THP-Rs. 53, SHW-Rs.14 & 28, F-Rs. 59, Q-Rs. 36, T-Rs. 188.

2. Exotic Dancer (1), Ok Boss (2), Golden Forza (3), N R I Millennium (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs.13, 13, 15, THP-Rs. 37, SHW –Rs. 13 & 18, F-Rs. 54, Q-Rs. 32, T-Rs. 139.

3. Divine Connection (1), Bellaque (2), N R I Angel (3), Alpine Girl (4).

W-Rs.- 496, SHP-Rs. 59, P-Rs. 86, 15, 19, THP-Rs. 66, SHW-Rs. 192 & 21, F=Rs. 3,261, Q-Rs. 1,131, T-Rs. 27,383.

4. Corfe Castle (1), Xfinity (2), Premier Action (3), New Look (4).

W-Rs.- 14, SHP-Rs. 56 , P-Rs.10, 16, 12, THP-Rs. 34, SHW-Rs.10 & 28, F-Rs. 69, Q-Rs. 73, T-Rs. 220.

5. N R I Sport (1), Royal Grace (2), By The Bay (3), Bangor On Dee (4).

W-Rs.- 34, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs. 15, 15, 16, THP-Rs. 65, SHW-Rs. 17 & 17, F-Rs. 111, Q-Rs. 52, T-Rs. 303.

6. Mysterious (1), Pedro Planet (2), Explosive (3), Indian Temple (4).

W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs.12, 15, 23, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 15 & 22, F-Rs. 81, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 309.

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 4,001/-(Winning tickets 42).

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 23,067/-(Winning tickets 17).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 12,436/-(Winning tickets 7).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,977/-(Winning tickets 20).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 163/-(Winning tickets 718).