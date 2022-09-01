Racing: My Opinion has the edge in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The B Suresh-trained My Opinion appeals most in field of eight runners in the fray for the HH Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years, the feature event of the races here on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. D Fighter 1, Star Speck 2, Raptor 3
2. D Fire 1, Marvel Princess 2, Vijay Sarathi 3
3. Brunhild 1, King T’chala 2, Court Jester 3
4. Niche Cannabis 1, Astrologer 2, Lucky One 3
5. My Opinion 1, Priceless Gold 2, Chashni 3
6. Parker 1, Samay Balwaan 2, Think N Fly 3
7. Flamingo Dancer 1, Notoriety 2, Gallery Queen 3
Day’s Best: My Opinion.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.