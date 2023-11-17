Rahul’s video promising recruitment in K’taka resurfaces as Cong releases manifesto in TS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Congress is now known for its deceitful politics. During elections in the neighbouring Karnataka, Congress party had promised to fill up 2.50 lakh vacancies in different government departments within one year.

It has been over six months and no measures have been initiated by the Congress government to fill up vacancies in Karnataka. More so, the Telangana Congress, which released its manifesto on Friday, has promised to fill up all vacant teacher posts through mega DSC notification within six months.

Soon after the Telangana Congress released its manifesto, a video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promising that 2.50 lakh government jobs would be filled up within one year, went viral on social media platforms.

Sharing the video, an entrepreneur, Nayini Anurag Reddy on X said “It has been six months and not a single job has been notified. Moreover, no recruitment process is initiated. 2.50 lakh government jobs are still lying vacant”

“For Congress, poll promises are merely an opportunity to gain power. Before making lofty commitments elsewhere, they need to deliver on their word in Karnataka” he further said.

Given the power crisis and priorities for implementing the five guarantees in Karnataka, the Congress government appears to have sidelined the jobs recruitment exercise.