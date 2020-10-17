Rain: Hyderabad sees record 15-yr high

Between June 1 and Oct 15, city recorded a ‘large excess rainfall’ of 1,126 mm against normal 638.2 mm

Hyderabad: Relentless rains that lashed the city on Tuesday took this year’s southwest monsoon to top position in Hyderabad’s rainfall chart of the last 15 years. According to the data with Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), between June 1 and October 15, Hyderabad recorded a ‘large excess rainfall’ of 1,126 mm against a normal rainfall of 638.2 mm with a deviation of 77 per cent from normal.

Till now, the year 2017 had highest rainfall record of 1,018 mm for entire monsoon in the last 15 years. The incessant rainfall recorded in Hyderabad on October 13 and 14 was 141.9 mm.

“Since the monsoon was active throughout the season, Hyderabad received large excess rainfall this year. Moreover, the delay in withdrawal of monsoon, followed by a depression over the State on October 13, has resulted in record rainfall,” said B Venu Madhav, Assistant Executive Officer, TSDPS.

Last year, Hyderabad recorded a rainfall of 776.2 mm, which is 350 mm less from this year. In 2018, it witnessed deficit rainfall of 401.7 mm against a normal rainfall of 638.2 which happens to be the lowest rainfall recorded in monsoon in the last 15 years.

Apart from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri too received record rainfall with both districts receiving 1,039.9 mm and 1,083.4 mm respectively. Since 2006, Rangareddy has never crossed a rainfall of 1,000 mm mark and the highest was reported in 2005 when it received 775.7 mm.

Record October:

This October happens to receive the highest 24-hour rainfall in the last 15 years in the Greater Hydrerabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Out of the top 100 areas for highest rainfall in 24 hours, as many as 85 areas have registered record rainfall in this October only.

The TSDPS data shows Vanasthalipuram registering all-time record rainfall of 300 mm for 24 hours on October 14, followed by Pedda Amberpet (298.8 mm), Thorrur (298.8 mm) and Hasthinapuram (288.8 mm). Area-wise apart, this October has turned out to be the record month for monthly rainfall in the last decade. So far this month, Hyderabad recorded a rainfall of 290.5 mm which is highest in last 10 years while the previous record was 239.1 mm in 2013.

