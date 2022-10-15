Rains affect coal production in erstwhile Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

The heavy rains that have been lashing the erstwhile Khammam district have affected coal production in the SCCL opencast mines and disrupted normal life. The heavy rains that have been lashing the erstwhile Khammam district have affected coal production in the SCCL opencast mines and disrupted normal life.

Khammam: The heavy rains that have been lashing the erstwhile Khammam district have affected coal production in the SCCL opencast mines and disrupted normal life.

Coal production in Kothagudem, Yellandu and Sathupalli areas has been affected as rain water entered the mining area and haulage tracks turned slippery. Officials are using heavy duty motors to drain out the water to resume coal production.

Transport to several villages in Penuballi mandal was also cut off as roads were inundated and water entered houses in low lying areas. The water level in Wyra reservoir reached full reservoir level of 18.3 feet and the reservoir was overflowing due to the rains.