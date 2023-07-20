TTD to build replica of Tirumala temple in Telangana’s Siddipet

Tirumala Tirupathi Desvasthanams will build a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple with a budget of Rs 30 crore in Siddipet

07:29 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is watching the design through a video conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Siddipet: The Tirumala Tirupathi Desvasthanams (TTD) will build a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet with a budget of Rs 30 crore.

A team of TTD officials and engineers visited Siddipet recently to examine the land allotted to build the temple. As the design for the temple was readied, Finance Minister T Harish Rao spoke to TTD Engineering department officials over teleconference from Hyderabad on Thursday.

Harish Rao said the entire country idolised Lord Venkateshwara. Stating that it was indeed lucky to get an opportunity to have a TTD temple on Siddipet soil, the Minister discussed the design of the temple and the sanctum sanctorum. He also made a few suggestions after consulting experts in the field. Rao suggested them to build an exact replica of the Tirumala Temple in Siddipet and also asked them to leave sufficient place around the Prakaram where the devotees would have pradakshinas. Asking for all facilities for devotees on the premises of the temple, the Minister also asked for arrangements for laying the foundation for the temple during the coming Sravana Masam. The temple will be built on 6 acres of land near Siddipet.

