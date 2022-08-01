Rains lash Hyderabad on Monday morning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

file photo

Hyderabad: Rains lashed many parts of the city on Monday morning. Till 11:00 am the highest rainfall of 73.8 mm was recorded at Malkajgiri followed by Maredpally (66.5 mm) and Uppal (55.3 mm).

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall over Hyderabad on Monday. Occasional winds with speeds reaching 6-12 kmph are also very likely.

According to the weather forecast, most localities of Hyderabad will receive rainfall below 15 mm till 8:30 am Tuesday. However, some areas including Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Charminar, Malakpet, Amberpet, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Uppal, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar might witness moderate rainfall.