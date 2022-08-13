| Rains Likely To Be Back In Hyderabad After Break

Rains likely to be back in Hyderabad after break

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, the southwest monsoon is likely to become active in the city from Sunday with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicting light to moderate rains till Monday.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the State capital indicating light to moderate rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius for the next three days while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degree Celsius.

As per the forecast, localities including LB Nagar, Uppal, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Kapra, Charminar, Hayatnagar, Jubilee Hills and Moosarambagh will receive rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.6 mm till Monday morning.

The first week of August has been largely dry with the city receiving less than half the rain considered normal for this time of the year. Between August 4 and 10, Hyderabad received only 22.3 mm of rainfall. Under normal circumstances, it gets 45.4 mm of rainfall by this time.

However, if one looks at the cumulative rainfall received during the monsoon so far, the city still has a surplus rainfall. July received intense spells of rain with the cumulative rainfall for the month reaching 144.2 mm, against the normal precipitation of 38.1 mm.

The monsoon season usually lasts till September 30 in the State capital.