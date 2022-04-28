Rains spell relief after scorching afternoon in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:07 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: A day that saw the summer heat touch unbearable levels in the afternoon took a pleasant turn towards evening in Hyderabad with a few sudden but moderate rains on Thursday. Weather officials have said the summer rains could continue for the next four days.

The unexpected rains began in the evening, with areas like Banjara Hills, Amberpet, Uppal, Khairatabad, Ramanthapur, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Ramnagar, and Somajiguda witnessing showers, which in turn brought down the scorching heat.

On the other hand, the summer rains had an added twist in the form of hailstorm that accompanied gusty winds at Jagtial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubnagar districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad said the trough from east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu now ran from south interior Karnataka across Telangana and north interior Karnataka 0.9 km above mean sea level.

For the next four days, isolated rains and light thunderstorms were expected in the State including in districts like Hyderabad, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir.

According to IMD, the city had recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius on Thursday.