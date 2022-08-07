| Rains To Continue In Hyderabad For Two More Days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: After waking up to pleasant and breezy weather on Sunday morning, Hyderabad experienced moderate rains in several locations in the afternoon and late in the evening.

According to weather officials, the city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of intense spells at times over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued to the city for the coming two days indicating light to moderate rains or thundershowers.

On Sunday, a moderate downpour was observed at Uppal, Saroornagar, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Charminar, Hayathnagar, Ambarpet, Secunderabad, Nampally, and Serelingampally. In the city, Uppal recorded the highest rainfall at 15.3 mm followed by Saroornagar at 14 mm and Himayathnagar at 13.9 mm.

With the prevailing weather conditions, the temperatures too dipped. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degree C.

Meanwhile, several districts of the State including Nalgonda, Adilabad, Mulugu, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Hanamkonda, experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday.

In the State, Mulkacharla in Nalgonda received the highest rainfall at 106.5 mm, followed by Pippaldhari in Adilabad at 59.8 mm and Kannaigudem in Mulugu at 51 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and red alerts to the northern districts of Telangana on August 8 and 9. The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall while the red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall.

“The current situation is due to the low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts,” said IMD.