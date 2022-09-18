Hyderabad: Making Dum Pukht style of cooking popular again

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Art of Dum, a cloud kitchen by Foodlink in Kondapur and Jubilee Hills, follows the authentic ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking

Hyderabad: In a generation that is obsessed with fast food and 2-min recipes, there are some people who miss slow-cooked food that is infused with flavours. Art of Dum, a cloud kitchen by Foodlink in Kondapur and Jubilee Hills, follows the authentic ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking and lets the dishes breathe in their own aroma and juices.

The technique involves cooking in sealed clay pots for hours while retaining the nutrition of the food. It is inspired by the 300-year-old culinary heritage of the North-West Frontier Province.

Art of Dum’s menu includes kebabs, biryanis, and gravies. Dishes like Dal Makhani are slow-cooked for close to 24 hours, the Dum Handi ka Gosht takes six hours and the Chulhey ka Dum Murgh takes two hours to cook. One can try appetisers such as Rajma ki Galouti, Dum Pukht Kakori, and Handi Nimbu Chicken, and main courses like Gosht Korma Shahjahani and Palak Singhada Makhana along with Bharwan Cheese Naan and Warqi Paratha.

Those looking for heartier additions to the meal can opt for rice items like Zaituni Subz Biryani and Yakhni Dum Gosht Biryani. To end the meal on a sweet note, diners can choose dishes like Litchi Ki Tehri and Kesar Da Phirni.

Art of Dum’s packaging is eco-friendly and apt for the cuisine that they offer i.e. Dum Pukht food. They have clay handis from Kutch in which biryanis are cooked and sent to the customer, and they serve gravies in glass jars that can be eaten out of and also reused. They also send steel cutlery to complete the experience.

“We launched our cloud kitchen in January 2021 in Dubai and brought it to India in September. We are currently operating in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and planning to launch it in Delhi very soon. We receive approximately 60-70 orders per day per unit,” shared Sanjay Vazirani, the founder of Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd.