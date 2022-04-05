Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajasekhar team up for ‘Aha Naa pellanta’

Published Date - 02:50 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Shivani Rajasekhar and Raj Tarun.

Hyderabad: ZEE5’s new Original titled ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ is a romantic comedy entertainer whose premise is curious. A young man, who has been itching to tie the knot for a long time, finally finds a suitable match. But, just as he is about to tie the knot, the bride elopes with her boyfriend. How the groom mounts a revenge is what the movie is all about.

Jointly produced by ZEE5 and Tamada Media, the web series stars Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead. ‘ABCD’ director Sanjeev Reddy is wielding the megaphone. Rahul Tamada and Saideepreddy Burra are producing it. The puja event was held on Sunday in Rajahmundry’s Garimella Satyanarayana training college. The event was attended by Margani Bharat, former MP, Undavalli Arun Kumar, Chandana Nageshwar Rao, Kundala Durgesh, Adireddy Vasu, Gadamshetty Sridhar, while ZEE5 was represented by Poorna Pragna, Radhakrishna Veni and others.

Speaking on the occasion, ZEE5 and Tamada Media said that the web series will be shot in Rajahmundry and surrounding areas for 15 days. “This is Raj Tarun’s OTT debut. These days, actors across languages are doing web series. Recently, actor Sushanth came on board for a ZEE5 original. And now, it is Raj Tarun’s turn. ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ shows a new aspect of love. Comedy, drama and romance will be its major features. There will be 8 episodes in total, each with a duration of 30 minutes,” they added.

Director Sanjeev Reddy said, “The bride elopes with her boyfriend on her wedding day. The groom is condemned to keep waiting for her to arrive, holding the mangalasutra in his hands. How he avenges the dejection is what the web series is about. I thank ZEE5 and Tamada Media for this opportunity.”

Besides Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajasekhar, the cast also includes Amani, Harshavardhan, Posani Krishna Murali, Getup Srinu, Jabardash Rajamouli, Tagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandhan, and others.

Music is by Judah Sandhy, while cinematography is handled by Nagesh Banell. Story and screenplay are taken care of by Dawood Sheik, and dialogues have been penned by Kalyan Raghava.

