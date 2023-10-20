Raja Singh wants RSS Pracharak Shyam Kumar to lead BJP in Telangana

Raja Singh, the Goshamahal legislator who was suspended from the party had reportedly suggested to the BJP leadership to hand over the party reins to RSS Kshetra Pracharak Ale Shyam Kumar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Have the local BJP leaders “lost confidence” in its State leadership? Otherwise, how would one understand the request of the suspended legislator Raja Singh seeking a change in leadership in the State?

Raja Singh, the Goshamahal legislator who was suspended from the party had reportedly suggested to the BJP leadership to hand over the party reins to RSS Kshetra Pracharak Ale Shyam Kumar. He reportedly told the party central leadership that Kishan Reddy was not in a position to take on Bharat Rashtra Samiti supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and that a tough fight could be put up in Telangana only if the party election campaign responsibility was handed over to Shyam Kumar.

Interestingly, Raja Singh has also reportedly made an appeal to Kishan Reddy to convince the party high command to hand over the reins of State BJP to the RSS pracharak. “Shyam’s organisational skills are well known in the RSS circles. He had trained thousands of RSS functionaries. If he is given the responsibility of leading the party, he can boost the party cadre morale,” he reportedly told the BJP leadership.

Ever since Kishan Reddy took over the reins of the party, open expression of discontent among the party’s rank and file has become frequent. Many state leaders are reportedly unhappy with Kishan Reddy’s way of functioning and lack of accessibility.

A large number of party leaders believe that Kishan Reddy could take all the factions of the party together. Already, a cold war is going on between BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender and Kishan Reddy and there are reports that former MPs AP Jitender Reddy and Vivek Venkatswamy were finding it difficult to work with Kishan Reddy.

Many leaders thought that after Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was eased out of the party president’s post and Kishan Reddy brought in his place, there would be freedom and stability in the party, but to their surprise, the situation slipped out of control, with several leaders leaving the party due to the attitude of the new chief.

Now with Raja Singh urging the party high command to replace Kishan Reddy, the issue of the discontent within the party has once again come to the fore.

Also Read State government gives postings to IPS officers in Telangana