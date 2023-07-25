| Rajanna Sircilla Baby Dies After Food Gets Stuck In His Throat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 13-month-old boy died of suffocation after food got stuck in his throat in the Mustabad mandal headquarters on Monday night.

According to villagers, the baby’s mother Kavitha was doing household works after placing a few pieces of punugulu in front of her son Kranthi Kumar.

The child, who swallowed the punugulu, faced trouble in breathing as they got stuck in his throat.

Kavitha immediately took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Natives of Verdandi, Koutal mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district, the couple Maruthi and Kavitha had migrated to Mustabad two years ago and were working as daily wage labourers.