Sircilla Collector stresses on speeding up KLIS package-9 works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Irrigation engineer-in-chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu, SE Sudhakar Reddy and others inspecting Malkapeta Package 9 tunnel surge pool pump house works on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to speed up work on the Malkapeta package-9 tunnel and surge-pool pump house being constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Collector along with Irrigation Engineer-In-Chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent Engineer Sudhakar Reddy and other engineers inspected the Malkapeta package-9 tunnel and surge-pool pump house works on Tuesday.

Asking the officials and contractors to complete package-9 works as early as possible by continuing the work round the clock, the Collector asked officials to identify seepage problems if any. He also instructed officials to complete the works of interlinking of the control room to the substation.

In-charge DRDO T Srinivasa Rao, EE Srinivas Reddy, and others were present.