Rajanna Siripattu sarees make waves in New Zealand

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:56 AM, Sun - 18 September 22

Under the brand name of "Rajanna Siripattu", the silk sarees weaved in the Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao's Rajanna Sircilla constituency, are now gaining popularity in United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and other countries.

Hyderabad: After making a mark with designer Bathukamma sarees, Rajanna Sircilla silk sarees are now going places.

On Saturday, a special programme was organized in New Zealand to launch the Rajanna Siripattu sarees. New Zealand Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan formally launched the sarees at the programme in which 300 NRIs sported Rajanna Sircilla sarees. A fashion show was also organised as part of the programme.

It all started four years back, when Telangana Brand founder Sunitha Vijay visited Rajanna Sircilla district to witness the saree weaving exercise. After being impressed with weaver Hariprasad’s talent in weaving conventional sarees, she decided to promote Rajanna Sircilla sarees across the globe.

Since then Telangana Brand organization has been marketing the Rajanna silk sarees in six countries and ensuring that weaving reap good profits for their remarkable work. Accordingly, over 40 weavers are now involved in weaving Rajanna Siripattu sarees and earning good money.

The idea was support the weavers. Under Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao’s vision and commitment, the State Government has been extending several welfare measures for the weaving community in Telangana, especially Rajanna Sircilla district, said Sunitha Vijay.

“I too wanted to contribute to their growth and development in my own little way. That’s how the idea of Rajanna Siripattu sarees evolved” said Sunitha Vijay.

Not many are aware that Rajanna weavers not only make Bathukamma sarees but also other designer sarees, especially silk sarees that are quite popular with women.

But there was no marketing for these sarees. Hence, Rajanna Siripattu sarees Brand name was coined and they were now being promoted in six countries on par with Dharmavaram and Kancheepuram silk sarees, she said.

Addressing at the programme, New Zealand Minister Priyanka Radhakrishnan said it was commendable that Rajanna Siripattu sarees were being promoted extensively from New Zealand and complimented Sunitha Vijay for the good work.

She recalled that four years back, she had participated in Bathukamma celebrations sporting a Rajanna Sircilla saree.

The Telangana Government under the leadership of Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao was doing a great job in supporting the weavers and ensuring their welfare, she said.

“Telangana is one among fast progressing State’s in India. These programmes further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries,” said Radhakrishnan, assuring that all support would be extended in promoting Rajanna Sircilla weavers sarees.

Telangana Brand co-founders Vijay kosna, Kalyanram Kasuganti, Inuganti Narsing Rao, Pokala Kiran and other NRIs from New Zealand participated in the programme. Eom