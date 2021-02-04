Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia gets engaged

He shot to overnight fame after hitting Kings XI Punjab’s bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes to guide his side to victory in a mammoth chase. His heroics with the bat made him a household name.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League that was held in UAE last year has seen a few new heroes propping up. One of the exciting talented player to emerge from the cash-rich Indian league was Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spin all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

He shot to overnight fame after hitting Kings XI Punjab’s bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes to guide his side to victory in a mammoth chase. His heroics with the bat made him a household name. The crafty cricketer has made a big move in his personal life as he got engaged to Ridhi on Wednesday. Pictures of his engagement surfaced online. The function was attended by Nitish Rana, the Delhi cricketer who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders. The last year saw the cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Jaydev Unadkat get engaged.

The left-hander had a good outing as he scored 255 runs in the IPL. He was also retained by the Royals ahead of this year’s IPL.

