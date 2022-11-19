Rajgopal Reddy trying to create unrest in Munugode: Koosukuntla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy distributing the cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi to the beneficiaries at Marriguda in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Nalgonda: Unable to digest his defeat in the by-election, BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was trying to create unrest in the constituency by provoking people, Munugode MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has said.

Distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries at a programme at Marriguda, Prabhakar Reddy said Rajgopal Reddy was trying to misguide people by leveling false allegations against the State government. The BJP leader enacted the drama of a dharna at Munugode, which triggered tension in the area. There was no truth in his allegations that amounts deposited in bank accounts of shepherds under the integrated sheep development scheme were taken back by the State government after the by-elections. The beneficiaries could check the balance in their bank accounts, Prabhakar Reddy said, adding that the amounts in the bank accounts of shepherds were frozen due to the complaint lodged by Rajgopal Reddy with the Election Commission of India.

Also Read Modi govt not interested in caste census: Krishna Mohan Rao

Stating that welfare schemes of the State government had changed the lives of poor people, he said that Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kits and improved educational facilities to girls had also changed the attitude of the society towards the girl child.