Rajgopal Reddy will end up in third spot in Munugode by-poll: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

File photo of Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would end up in the third spot when the results of Munugode bye-election came out.

Campaigning at Choutuppal in Munugode for the TRS K Prabhakar Reddy, the Minister said Rajgopal Reddy had sold the faith shown by the people of Munugode in him during the assembly elections of 2018, so that he could get the Rs 18,000 crore contract for his company. Rajgopal Reddy had forced the by-poll on Munugode for his personal interests, and not for the development of the constituency as he was claiming. Such a self-interested leader was again contesting in the bye-elections as a BJP candidate, the Minister said, asking the people of Munugode to teach him a lesson.

Pointing out that the benefits of welfare schemes of the State government were reaching every house in the State, Prashanth Reddy said youth and leaders from opposition parties were voluntarily joining the TRS to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Minister also said Rajgopal Reddy was trying to lure sarpanches of villages into the BJP by offering them money.