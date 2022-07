| Rakesh In Joint Lead In All India Open Fide Chess Tournament

Rakesh in joint lead in All India Open Fide Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

IM Rakesh Kumar Jena of Odisha palying against S S Manigandan of Tamil Nadu in the round seven.

Hyderabad: IM Rakesh Jena, GM R R Laxman, S Manigandan and IM Ramnathan Balasubramaniam are in joint lead with 6.5 points from seven rounds at the Ekagra All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament being held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the seventh round, Rakesh Jena held S Manigandan to a draw. Meanwhile, top seed GMRR Laxman defeated A Balakishna of Karnataka to join the lead.

Important Results (Round 7): Manigandan S S 6.5 (Tamil Nadu) drew with IM Rakesh Kumar Jena 6.5 (Odisha), G M Laxman R R 6.5 (ICF) bt A Balakrishna 6 (Karnataka), IM Ramanathan Balasubramaniam 6.5 (Tamil Nadu) bt GM Karthikeyan P 5.5 (KCF), Akshat Negi 6 (Delhi) drew with Praveen Prasad P 6 (Telangana), IM N Krishnateja 6 (AP) bt Jyotshnav Talukdar 5.5 (Odisha), WGM Pratyusha B 6 (AP) bt Midilesh M S 5 (Tamil Nadu), Mahindrakar Indrajeet 6 (Maharashtra) bt Lavyaajyoti Routray 5 (Chhattisgarh), Sham R 6 (Tamil Nadu) bt Jayashree P K 5 (Tamil Nadu), Shrihan Sabat (Odisha) drew with Vigneswaran S 5.5 (Tamil Nadu).