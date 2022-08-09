Rakhis worth Rs 1 lakh stolen ahead of Raksha Bandhan in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:46 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Just two days before the festival of Raksha Bandhan, fancy ‘rakhis’ worth Rs.1 lakh were stolen from a roadside shop at Kachiguda on Monday night.

According to the police, a temporary shop was set up near the Big Bazaar at Kachiguda cross roads a couple of days ago ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which is to be celebrated on Thursday. The shop owner Vijay had closed the shop and went home on Monday night. When he returned on Tuesday morning, he noticed that several bundles of rakhis were stolen. He told the police that fancy rakhis worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen.

The Sultan Bazaar police are verifying footage from surveillance cameras to identify the thieves.