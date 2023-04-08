Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Maldives for holiday

Ram Charan was clicked to today at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Upasana on way to Maldives for holiday trip

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:46 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Source: Twitter/VamsiShekar.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ram Charan spends quality time with his family very often, despite his busy schedule. He is one such star who goes on holiday trips regularly with family after Mahesh Babu in Tollywood. It is known to us all that Ram Charan is currently on a schedule break from RC15 movie production since Shankar is shooting for Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in parallel. So Ram Charan decides to use this time for a holiday.

Ram Charan was clicked today at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Upasana. It is known from internal sources that the megacouple is going off on a short holiday trip to the Maldives. They are going to enjoy this beautiful holiday destination for about a week. The couple’s return journey to Hyderabad is not yet revealed.

Upasana is a pregnant mother currently, as we all know. The mega lady has recently completed her baby shower in the presence of the entire family and close relatives. Upasana’s pregnancy was announced by her father-in-law, Chiranjeevi, in December 2022, with a post on social media.

Ram Charan will join the sets of RC15 again after getting back from this Maldives trip. The makers of RC15 recently revealed the title for the film as Game Changer. The film is expected to be released in the summer of 2024. Game Changer is going to have a pan-Indian release under the production of Dil Raju from Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Maldives for holiday