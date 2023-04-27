Ram Charan’s powerhouse dance performances celebrated on World Dance Day

Ram Charan's fans created a stunning tribute video to showcase the actor's powerhouse dance performances through the years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:54 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Global superstar Ram Charan continues to take the world by storm, as his fans celebrated World Dance Day by creating a stunning tribute video to showcase his powerhouse dance performances.

The video is a testament to Ram Charan’s talent and dedication to his craft, which has inspired fans worldwide. In addition, Ram Charan’s recent success at the Oscars 2023, where his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the award for Best Original Song, has further cemented his status as a global icon.

Charan’s continued success and talent are a true inspiration, and we are proud to see him receive the recognition he deserves. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this global superstar, and we are confident that he will continue to amaze and inspire us all.