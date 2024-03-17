Ramagundam CP emphasizes need to focus on problematic polling stations

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that all police officers as well as staff should be ready to provide security to general elections and complete polls in a peaceful manner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 08:21 PM

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas emphasized the need to focus on problematic polling stations and complete general elections with perfect planning. He also emphasized the need to complete polling in a peaceful manner by arranging tight security arrangements.

He organized a meeting to educate police officers about the general election act and model code of conduct at his office at Godavarikhani on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that all police officers as well as staff should be ready to provide security to general elections and complete polls in a peaceful manner.

Also Read Mancherial collector says efforts on to ensure free and fair LS polls

Advising to identify critical and vulnerable polling stations, CP wanted to put a special focus on problematic polling stations. Prepare the list of people having criminal background, trouble mongers and rowdy sheeters and bindover them before officials by giving counseling, he told the officials.

Besides collecting the details of people released from jails before elections, there should be focus on the movements of trouble mongers.

ACPs, CIs, election cell CI, SIs and other staff from Peddapalli and Mancherial districts participated in the programme.