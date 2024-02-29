Ramagundam CP inspects ferry points on Pranahita

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 05:44 PM

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu inspected ferry points on the banks of Pranahita river in the Maoist-affected area at Venchepalli village in Vemanapalli mandal on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Kekan. Srinivasulu initially checked about the socio-economic conditions of dwellers and fishermen at the ferry points. He asked them if they were facing any challenges and movement of Maoists.

He said the police were always at the forefront in serving the needy and advised them not to extend cooperation to anti-social elements.

The Commissioner then inspected the under-construction Neelwai police station building. He instructed the executing agency to expedite the work.

He also inspected details of boat operators and about the condition of the forest cover. Stating that a drone-camera based patrolling system was being used to track movements of Maoists, he said steps were being taken to ensure the impending Lok Sabha polls were conducted peacefully.

Efforts were being made to help voters from Maoist-affected areas to utilise their franchise in a free and fair environment.

Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, Chennur Rural Inspector D Sudhakar, Chennur Town Inspector Ravinder, Neelwai Sub-Inspector Subbarao, Kotapalli SI Mahender and others were present. Eom