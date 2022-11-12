Ramagundam: Mild tension prevails in PM’s tour programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Mild tension prevailed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour programme when BJP activists pelted stones at the police Mild tension prevailed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour programme when BJP activists pelted stones at the police

Peddapalli: Mild tension prevailed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour programme when BJP activists pelted stones at the police, following which two constables were injured.

According to the police, while the PM was moving to board the helicopter after the public meeting at the NTPC stadium, a few BJP workers from Jagtial tried to rush towards him. The police stopped, following which the BJP activists entered into an argument with the police and pelted stones at them.

However, BJP activists claimed that the incident took place when the police refused to allow them to attend the meeting.

Earlier, residents of the NTPC township faced troubles as several roads in the township were closed in the wake of the PM’s programme.

Interestingly, after the Singareni trade unions gave a bandh call on Saturday, many people hoisted black flags on the top of their houses in Godavarikhani. Some in Karimnagar town also released black balloons.