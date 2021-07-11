Ramana likely to join TRS on Monday

TRS working president KT Rama Rao will give him the primary membership of the party and invite him into the party fold

Hyderabad: Former TDP State president L Ramana will join the ruling TRS at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here on Monday. TRS working president KT Rama Rao will give him the primary membership of the party and invite him into the party fold.

Sources, however, said that Ramana along with his followers will be formally inducted into the party in the presence of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on July 16.

Ramana who served in TDP for over 30 years, was working as the president of its Telangana unit after State formation. He, however, decided to quit the party and submitted his resignation to the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. He informed that in the wake of changing political equations in the State, he had decided to join the TRS and remain closer to the people of Telangana State as well as participate in its progress. He also thanked Naidu and the party for contributing to his political growth for nearly three decades.

